Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Jersey
Published

New Jersey councilman's killing in murder-suicide 'not politically connected,' authorities say

Shooting death of Russell Heller comes a week after death of New Jersey councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
New Jersey GOP chairman remembers councilwoman shot dead outside her home Video

New Jersey GOP chairman remembers councilwoman shot dead outside her home

New Jersey GOP Chairman Bob Hugin on the tragic murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, says she had a bright future ahead.

A fatal shooting Wednesday morning that took the life of New Jersey council member Russell Heller was not found to be politically motivated, according to authorities. 

"Investigators with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office along with Franklin Township Police continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the homicide shooting of Mr. Russell Heller yesterday in Franklin Township," Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Deputy Chief Frank Roman Jr. told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement. 

"Investigators have confirmed that Mr. Heller was a Republican Councilman for Milford Borough (Hunterdon County)," Roman said. "The investigation has revealed that the shooting of Mr. Heller was not politically connected with his elected office or political affiliation."

Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald had previously announced that Heller, 51, had been killed in his car at the Franklin Township PSE&G facility, where he worked, shortly after 7 a.m. ET. Police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting victim at the Somerset parking lot on Weston Canal Road. Heller was dead when officers arrived the scene. 

NJ COUNCILMAN RUSSELL HELLER KILLED IN MURDER-SUICIDE AT PSE&G FACILITY

PSE&amp;G Somerset Central Division Headquarters at 472 Weston Canal Road.

PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters at 472 Weston Canal Road. (Google Maps)

An investigation revealed that a former employee of the company, 58-year-old Gary T. Curtis, had approached Heller in the parking lot and shot him outside of his vehicle

Detectives were able to track Curtis, of Washington, New Jersey, to a parking lot area in Bridgewater Township. Curtis was found to be suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was in possession of a firearm. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

NEW JERSEY COUNCILWOMAN EUNICE DWUMFOUR SHOT DEAD OUTSIDE HOME IN 'DESPICABLE CRIMINAL ACT'

Local New Jersey council member Russell Heller, 51, was shot dead in his car, exactly one week after the slaying of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour.

Local New Jersey council member Russell Heller, 51, was shot dead in his car, exactly one week after the slaying of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. (Facebook/Russ Heller)

The incident occurred exactly one week after the slaying of Sayreville councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, who was found dead in her vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. 

Both Heller and Dwumfour were Republicans, according to reports.

While Heller was the intended target, authorities are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting. Police have said it was an isolated incident. 

Sayreville councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was reportedly killed following a shooting outside of her apartment.

Sayreville councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was reportedly killed following a shooting outside of her apartment. (Sayreville Borough Council)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Heller was a senior distribution supervisor who had been with the company for 11 years, and a councilman in Milford. 

"We are heartbroken at the tragic death of Russell Heller, senior distribution supervisor at PSE&G. Russell was an admired employee and a supervisor with over 11 years of service with PSE&G. He will be sorely missed by all and our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time," PSE&G said in a statement shared by My Central Jersey.

Fox News has reached out to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office for further comment.

Fox News' Pilar Arias and Lawrence Richard contributed to this report. 

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 