New Hampshire
New Hampshire surgeon accused of sexually abusing patient during office visit

New Hampshire police began the investigation in December after a patient claimed she was abused

Associated Press
An orthopedic surgeon has been accused of sexually assaulting a patient during an office visit, police in Claremont said.

The doctor, 70, was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday on charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault and attempt to commit aggravated felonious sexual assault. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer. He was taken into custody Tuesday.

A 70-year-old surgeon from New Hampshire was accused of sexually abusing a patient during an office visit.

Claremont Police Chief Brent Wilmot said an investigation began in December when a patient alleged she was sexually assaulted by the doctor during an office visit.