Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

New Hampshire State Police report 'multiple victims' in psychiatric hospital shooting, suspect dead

New Hampshire State Police said there are 'multiple victims'

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Nashville police officer on shooting response: ‘It wasn’t a decision, it was what was going to happen’ Video

Nashville police officer on shooting response: ‘It wasn’t a decision, it was what was going to happen’

Five Nashville police officers were awarded the first-ever ‘T2T Stephen Siller Award’ at the fifth annual Patriot Awards.

New Hampshire State Police were responding Friday afternoon to "multiple victims" in a shooting at a psychiatric hospital.

Police said in a post on X that the shooting happened at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord. The state's Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management later said the suspected shooter is dead.

"Troopers are currently investigating a shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord. There are multiple victims. Additional updates will be released when available," police said.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said in a social media post that the hospital campus was cleared.

CALIFORNIA MAN SENTENCED IN FLORIDA MURDER CASE AFTER NEARLY 4 DECADES ON THE RUN

Outside of New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord

New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord. (Google Maps)

"This afternoon, there was an incident at New Hampshire Hospital, which has been contained. While the scene remains active as the campus is cleared, the suspect is deceased. The state immediately mobilized, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene," he wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.