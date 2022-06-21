Expand / Collapse search
New Hampshire resident brought back to state to face murder charge in stabbing

Associated Press
A woman was brought back to New Hampshire on Tuesday to face a second-degree murder charge in the death of a Manchester man.

Stephanie Beard, 34, was arrested in Boston last month. She waived her right to extradition proceedings.

She faces arraignment on Wednesday in the death of John Glennon, 71, who was stabbed in the head at his Manchester apartment on May 13. Authorities said Beard then stole Glennon’s car.

MISSING HARMONY MONTGOMERY: TIMELINE OF NEW HAMPSHIRE GIRLS DISAPPEARANCE

It was not immediately known if Beard had an attorney.