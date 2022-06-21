New Hampshire resident brought back to state to face murder charge in stabbing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman was brought back to New Hampshire on Tuesday to face a second-degree murder charge in the death of a Manchester man.

Stephanie Beard, 34, was arrested in Boston last month. She waived her right to extradition proceedings.

She faces arraignment on Wednesday in the death of John Glennon, 71, who was stabbed in the head at his Manchester apartment on May 13. Authorities said Beard then stole Glennon’s car.

It was not immediately known if Beard had an attorney.