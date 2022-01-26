Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

New Hampshire man charged with killing grandmother dies

A man, 28, who killed his grandma, 71, has died after being in hospice care

Associated Press
NASHUA, N.H — A man who was charged with second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother has died after suffering a medical event, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said.

Jacob Abraham, 28, was hospitalized earlier this month. He was taken to hospice care last week and died on Monday, the attorney general's office said.

Abraham was arrested in November in Lowell, Massachusetts, just south of the state line. He was accused of killing 71-year-old Cynthia Toupin, his grandmother.

Authorities said Toupin died in Nashua following blunt force trauma to her head and/or a puncture wound to her neck.

The attorney general's office said it is no longer prosecuting the case.

