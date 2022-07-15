Expand / Collapse search
New Hampshire
Published

New Hampshire drought leads to some water restrictions

Drought is affecting parts of Maine and Vermont as well

Associated Press
The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services and some communities are asking residents to reduce water use as much of the state is in a moderate drought.

More than half of Maine and parts of eastern Vermont are also in a moderate drought, and a small section of southeastern New Hampshire is in a severe drought, according to the latest federal drought monitor map released Thursday.

The city of Lebanon on Thursday imposed outdoor water use restrictions, joining 50 other community water systems with similar limits, WMUR-TV reported. The restrictions are on outdoor water use, such as watering lawns and washing cars, during the day.

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services is asking residents to cut back on water use as drought continues. 

"Limiting watering to early morning and after 7 at night to prevent wasted water due to evaporation is a great start," said Stacey Herbold, of the Department of Environmental Services.

Increasing temperatures each year due to climate change are exacerbating droughts, making conditions more severe, she said.