Climate activists seen in video trying to block freight train hauling coal, tweet claims

An environmental reporter in Massachusetts posted a video on Twitter late Monday that she said showed a freight train hauling coal being met with a group of climate change activists on a dark track.

The train was seen moving slowly through Worchester, Mass., and about a dozen activists with small lights could be seen surrounding the tracks. The train’s horn was blaring, but the activists appeared to continue to give it chase. The train was headed to New Hampshire, the reporter wrote.

GERMAN TRAINLINE CALLS OUT THUNBERG

Miriam Wasser, a reporter for WBUR, Boston’s NPR station, posted the clip and wrote that the train was alerted about people on the track after a call to the emergency hotline. It was unclear if the activists were part of a organized group.

Earlier this month, the Boston Globe reported that freight tracks were blocked by activists at various points in New Hampshire, including Worcester, Ayer and Hooksett, N.H.

The paper quoted Marla Marcum, the director of the Climate Disobedience Center, who noted that a coal power plant in the area "pollutes the river and causes asthma and contributed to climate change."

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An after-hours email from Fox News to the group was not immediately returned. 350 New Hampshire, an activist group in the state, wrote that no one was hurt, but the train "refused to stop."