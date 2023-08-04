New Hampshire attorney general calls woman’s death in Danville ‘suspicious’

Authorities in New Hampshire are calling a woman’s death in Danville "suspicious" after she was found dead late last night from an "apparent gunshot wound."

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said Friday "officials from the Attorney General's Office along with the State Police Major Crimes Unit are at the scene of a suspicious death of an adult female."

"In the late evening of August 3, 2023, Danville Police officers responded to a call at a residence on Back Road in Danville," the attorney general's office said in a statement. "Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult female deceased from an apparent gunshot wound."

The identity of the woman will not be released until family members are notified and an autopsy Friday is completed, it added.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Danville Police Department for further comment.

A spokesperson for New Hampshire State Police said the agency has "no information to release" and deferred comment to the attorney general’s office.

Danville is located in southeastern New Hampshire with a population of around 4,500.