New Hampshire
New Hampshire attorney general calls woman’s death in Danville ‘suspicious’

Police responded to home in southeastern New Hampshire

By Greg Norman | Fox News
Authorities in New Hampshire are calling a woman’s death in Danville "suspicious" after she was found dead late last night from an "apparent gunshot wound." 

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said Friday "officials from the Attorney General's Office along with the State Police Major Crimes Unit are at the scene of a suspicious death of an adult female." 

"In the late evening of August 3, 2023, Danville Police officers responded to a call at a residence on Back Road in Danville," the attorney general's office said in a statement. "Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult female deceased from an apparent gunshot wound." 

The identity of the woman will not be released until family members are notified and an autopsy Friday is completed, it added. 

New Hampshire State Police vehicles

The New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit is investigating. (New Hampshire State Police)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Danville Police Department for further comment. 

A spokesperson for New Hampshire State Police said the agency has "no information to release" and deferred comment to the attorney general’s office. 

New Hampshire State Police car

New Hampshire State Police have responded to a home in Danville where a woman has been found dead. (New Hampshire State Police)

Danville is located in southeastern New Hampshire with a population of around 4,500. 

