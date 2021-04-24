Nebraska Josh fight: Horde of dudes named Josh fight for right to name

A viral year-old Josh fight meme came to life Saturday as a horde of guys named Josh gathered in a random Nebraska field to "fight for the right to keep this common name," according to organizer Josh Swain.

The fight to be the one true Josh started exactly one year ago, when a Josh Swain gathered every other Josh Swain he could find on Facebook and challenged them to battle.

"4/24/2021, 12:00 PM, meet at these coordinates, (40.8223286, -96.7982002) we fight, whoever wins gets to keep the name, everyone else has to change their name, you have a year to prepare, good luck," the original Josh wrote to the other guys named Josh.

The meme took off on social media so Josh Swain decided to follow through with his Josh fight. The only problem: the coordinates he originally picked at random "landed on some farm owner’s land who did not agree to host such a ridiculous event."

He picked new coordinates, 40.858689, -96.784136, which is at Air Park Green Area in Lincoln, Nebraska, and the fight was on.

The actual fight was a "Pool Noodle Battle Royale," with all the guys named Josh armed with pool noodles battling in the first fight, followed by a fight for everyone else in attendance.

Two Josh Swains showed up, so they had a rock, paper, scissors showdown before the rest of the festivities began.

The victor was a four-year-old little Josh, who was coronated with a Burker King crown, according to KLKN reporter Yousef Nasser.

As the Josh fight meme came to life, the group also took the opportunity to fundraise for the Children's Hospital & Medical Center Foundation, which provides medical care to children in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The fundraiser, cheekily named "Legal Fees to Help Josh Swains Change Their Names," had raised $7,701 as of Saturday afternoon.