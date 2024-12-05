Nearly a dozen cars stolen with kids left inside over Thanksgiving, car safety group warns

A child car safety group is warning parents not to leave children unattended in their vehicles this holiday season after nearly a dozen cars were stolen over Thanksgiving with kids left inside.

Kids and Car Safety, a group that compiles data on car thefts with children alone inside, says that there were 11 such incidents over Thanksgiving impacting 17 children under 14. So far this year, 107 children have been left unattended in vehicles that were subsequently stolen with them inside, according to data documented by the group, which also compiles data on child hot car deaths.

While most victims are eventually reunited with their families, the trauma of these events can be devastating, leaving emotional scars on children and families while placing significant demands on law enforcement, said Janette Fennell, president of Kids and Car Safety.

SHOCKING VIDEO SHOWS FLORIDA CARJACKER ABANDON KIDNAPPED CHILD ON SIDE OF ROAD

Tragically, two cases this year resulted in fatalities when parents attempted to stop car thieves who had unknowingly taken their child, she said.

"With colder weather, we see a sharp rise in car thefts involving children left unattended in vehicles," Fennell says. "This is a critical moment to raise awareness. Parents and caregivers need to understand how quickly these preventable tragedies can occur. Together, we can prevent these avoidable situations and protect our loved ones."

Fennell says the numbers of cars stolen with kids left inside has been steadily increasing since the group first started crunching the numbers in 2012, when the group recorded 68 cars stolen.

Then numbers peaked at 265 in 2022 before dipping to 162 in 2023, the group says.

CHILD HOT CAR DEATH PUSHES PARENTS WHO LOST DAUGHTER TO SOUND ALARM ABOUT 'PREVENTABLE TRAGEDY'

Over Thanksgiving, there were three separate incidents in New York City. In one case in California, a vehicle with three children inside was stolen.

On Dec. 2, a vehicle was reported stolen with a 4-month-old and 5-month-old in the backseat, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Even in the safest neighborhoods, car thefts can happen in seconds, especially when vehicles are left running or unlocked, Kids and Car Safety says.

Most incidents happen at convenience stores, residential driveways and places where thieves know people feel safe leaving their vehicle momentarily unattended.

Often, many thieves are unaware a child is inside until after the vehicle has been taken, compounding the danger. These cases commonly result in children being dumped on the side of a roadway and even high speed chases, AMBER Alerts and crashes, the group says.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kids and Car Safety says that children should never be left alone in a car -- even for a minute. The group also advises parents to use drive-thru or curbside pickup services whenever possible and call ahead for assistance when going to stores, noting that many businesses are happy to accommodate families with young children.

The group also advises parents to keep car doors locked and keys with them when pumping gas with children in the vehicle.

"These simple steps can save lives and ensure your holiday season remains safe and joyful," Fennell says.