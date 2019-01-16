Nearly 250 illegal immigrants arrested in New Mexico after crossing border, seeking medical care, Border Patrol says

Border Agents arrested 247 illegal immigrants, many in need of medical attention, after group members turned themselves in early Wednesday.

According to agents working at the Camp Bounds Forward Operating Base, a large group of migrants crossing the border into New Mexico illegally, turned themselves just after midnight on Wednesday.

PENTAGON EXTENDS TROOPS’ SOUTHERN BORDER MISSION BY 8 MONTHS AS SHUTDOWN OVER BORDER WALL CONTINUES

The group, made up largely of family units and unaccompanied minors from Central America, needed medical care. Members were believed to be a part of a smuggling operation.

"Unscrupulous organized smugglers are exploiting the area and the proximity to the border to move large groups of people. These groups of people are told where to cross and turn themselves in with smugglers never having to cross the border themselves and risk apprehension,” a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

Officials have called the journey migrants take from Mexico to the U.S. “dangerous” and “treacherous.”

A 7-year-old Guatemalan girl died last month after taking a similar journey. Although she died in Border Patrol custody, officials said a lack of food and water for days at a time ultimately led to her death.

Fox News' Raymond Bogan and The Associated Press contributed to this report.