Nearly 1,000 'gotaway' migrants illegally flood past southern border on Easter Sunday: CBP

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Almost 1,000 "gotaway" migrants illegally entered the United States through the southern border on Sunday, Fox News has learned.

A Customs and Border Protection (CBP) source told Fox News that 919 "gotaways" – illegal immigrants who are not recorded in the official border numbers each month – passed through the border. The migrants are still tracked by the CBP internally.

The most recent numbers bring the 7-day average of "gotaways" at the southern border to 761 per day. It comes days after the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested four migrants seen cutting wire over a border fence.

"Destroying state property is a crime – those responsible will be arrested & charged," the department said in a post on X.

CHINESE MIGRANTS MAKE MULTI-COUNTRY TREK TO US SOUTHERN BORDER

Outside of the Southwestern United States, the influx of migrants has impacted multiple states across the country. Denver city official Andres Carrera was recently filmed telling a group of migrants to head over to another city.

"The opportunities are over," Carrera reportedly said to the group in Spanish. "New York gives you more. Chicago gives you more. So I suggest you go there where there is longer-term shelter. There are also more job opportunities there."

WHITE HOUSE SAYS IT'S PUTTING US FIRST IN FACE OF MEXICO'S MIGRANT DEMANDS

"We are not going to block you if you want to stay here… [but] if you stay here, you are going to suffer even more and I don’t want to see this."

Boston officials also recently began placing migrants in veterans' housing due to limited resources. A recently-opened emergency shelter in Roxbury reached its capacity of 400 people last month – just one week after opening its doors.

A recent Gallup poll released on Friday said that illegal immigration is still considered a major issue for many Americans. Forty-eight percent of the poll's participants said they were concerned by the issue, marking a seven-point increase from last year's survey.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrats' concern about illegal immigration increased from 14% to 27%, among the poll participants. A separate Associated Press poll found that among those surveyed, 79% of Republicans, 54% of Democrats and 56% of independents were in favor of increasing the number of border patrol agents.

Fox News Digital's Timothy H.J. Nerozzi, Kristine Parks and Jamie Joseph contributed to this report.