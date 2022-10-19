Expand / Collapse search
INFECTIOUS DISEASE
Published

Near record number of US chickens and turkeys are dying from avian flu

Between January and July, more than 5 million birds died from avian flu, according to USDA

By Phillip Nieto | Fox News
Poultry farmers across the country are on edge as the highly pathogenic avian influenza is on the rise in the U.S., with more than 24 states impacted since the start of 2022.

This year's avian flu outbreak is killing a near record number of poultry across the United States, according to agriculture officials.

A new form of the virus, commonly referred to as bird flu, has infected more wild chickens and turkeys in 2022 than ever before. Cullings and infections have killed millions of birds, resulting in export bans and lower production of eggs and turkey while adding to rising inflation, according to Reuters.

Data provided by the United States Department of Agriculture indicates that in the last 2015 avian flu outbreak, approximately 50 million birds were affected. So far this year, 47.6 million birds have been affected, with the disease spreading to 42 states.

Farmers, in some circumstances, must kill entire flocks of birds to stop the disease from spreading. The H5N1 strain of the virus is fueling the North American outbreak as the same subtype ravages Europe.

ZOOS IN US RESPOND TO BIRD FLU OUTBREAK AS INFECTION RATES MOUNT

This year's avian flu outbreak is killing a near record number of poultry across the United States, according to agriculture officials. (iStock)

Currently, Europe is undergoing its worst bird flu outbreak in decades, which has resulted in 50 million poultry culled.

"This virus could be present in wild birds for the foreseeable future," said Rosemary Sifford, an official with USDA, during an interview with Reuters. "This one is certainly different."

"Unfortunately, what we've done probably hasn't been enough to protect us from this high load of virus in the wild bird population," Sifford added.

COLORADO REPORTS FIRST HUMAN CASE OF H5 BIRD FLU IN US IN POULTRY WORKER

The subtype is being founded in different birds, such as ducks, and is infecting the animals for more prolonged periods compared to past outbreaks.

Between January and July, 5.4 million birds died from the virus.

