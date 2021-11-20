Nebraska governor blasts state university for 'anti-racism' plan: 'Drop the Ideological Indoctrination'

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is blasting the University of Nebraska - Lincoln after it released a "Commitment to Action" toward its "Journey for Anti-Racism and Racial Equity."

The plan was inspired by Ibram X. Kendi's definition on becoming "actively conscious about race and racism," and addresses, in part, how the university will review hiring practices "in the context of race and ethnicity."

Additionally, the plan also aims to provide teachers with more "anti-racist and inclusive teaching seminars" which will be focused on "examining racial bias in the classroom and course materials."

Another proposal calls for the creation of "education tools and learning modules for faculty, staff, and students that provide opportunities for critical conversations and skill building related to diversity, equity, inclusion, and racial justice."

MARYLAND UNIVERSITY ADMISSIONS GRAPHIC SEPARATES 'ASIAN' STUDENTS FROM 'STUDENTS OF COLOR'

One of the new goals of the plan is for the University of Nebraska - Lincoln to create a new task force which would "continuously review UNL’s history, messaging and imagery, naming, and honorifics and identify opportunities to acknowledge the institution’s and Nebraska cultural histories, to demonstrate the University’s commitment to inclusive excellence, and to enhance representation of racially marginalized groups"

Governor Ricketts called the plan "ideological indoctrination" in a press release on Thursday.

"From racially motivated hiring practices to harmful trainings, the University’s plan would inject Critical Race Theory (CRT) into every corner of campus," said Gov. Ricketts. "It will pit people against each other by conditioning everyone to see others through the lens of race rather than as individuals with unique strengths. UNL’s focus should be on educational excellence, not ideological indoctrination."

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY EMPLOYEES CAN BE DISMISSED FOR USING WRONG PRONOUNS

Ricketts also said that he was informed by University of Nebraska - Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie David Green on Tuesday that the university would be releasing a plan regarding its hiring practices

"I urged Chancellor Green to avoid divisive policies," Ricketts said. "Since then, Chancellor Green has misrepresented my position on it in conversations with University stakeholders. He has told people that I support it, and nothing could be further from the truth."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ricketts added that the new proposed policies show why the University of Nebraska - Lincoln administration was vehemently opposed to a University of Nebraska Board of Regents resolution which would have "banned CRT from being applied at the University."