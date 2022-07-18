NC town posts boil-water advisory following break

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A western North Carolina town has issued a boil water advisory after a major water line break led to low pressure as well as a loss of water.

According to the website for the town of Blowing Rock, public works employees are trying to find the source of the problem, which was reported around 3 a.m. on Monday. The town said it's not known when the water will be restored.

The American Red Cross has set up a distribution point for one case of bottled water per family, and the town also said summer camp has been canceled for the day.

Residents who have any water have been advised to boil water for 15 minutes before using it. With the water off, residents were also advised to turn off their water heaters by turning off the breaker.

Blowing Rock is approximately 90 miles northeast of Asheville.