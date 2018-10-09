Navy vet says he's a #MeToo ally after mom’s tweet about #HimToo victim goes viral

A Navy veteran is trying to set the record straight after his mom's viral tweet allegedly miscast him as having a fear of dating “due to the current climate of false accusations by radical feminists."

Pieter Hanson, 32, told The Washington Post he was in the middle of taking a marketing exam at the University of Central Florida when he received messages from his friends informing him of his mother’s tweet.

Hanson’s mother had tweeted a picture of him in his uniform and, in the process, turned him into the unwitting mascot of #HimToo.

“This is my son,” the tweet read. “He graduated #1 in boot camp. He was awarded the USO award. He was #1 in A school. He is a gentleman who respects women. He won’t go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists with an axe to grind. I VOTE. #HimToo."

VETERAN ON MISSION TO COMBAT SUICIDE IN MILITARY COMMUNITY

Hanson said he wished his mom would have never posted.

“It doesn’t represent me at all,” Hanson told The Washington Post of his mother’s tweet. “I love my mom to death, but boy...I’m still trying to wrap my head around all this.”

Hanson’s mother has since deleted the tweet -- and her account -- after the social media attention she received. A number of Twitter users mocked the tweet, creating parody “This is my son” posts.

“This is my son,” one tweet read with a picture of singer Rick Astley. “He was #1 on the charts. He won’t go on solo dates even though he never gave up, let you down, run around, or deserted you, make you cry, say goodbye, tell a lie nor hurt you,” the tweet stated referring to lyrics of Astley’s hit song “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

“This is MY son. He graduated first in his drawing class. He respects women and has a keen sixth sense. He doesn’t go on solo dates with women because he doesn’t know if they’re alive or not. I VOTE #HimToo,” the tweet with a picture of Haley Joel Osment from the film “The Sixth Sense” read.

Hanson tweeted from the account @Thatwasmymom saying he was an advocate of the #MeToo movement and complimenting social media users on their memes.

“That was my Mom. Sometimes the people we love do things that hurt us without realizing it. Let’s turn this around. I respect and #BelieveWomen. I never have and never will support #HimToo. I’m a proud Navy vet, cat dad and ally. Also Twitter, your meme game is on point,” Hanson wrote.

Hanson was referring to the #HimToo hashtag that became popular following the sexual misconduct accusations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Before he was confirmed, Christine Blasey Ford publicly came forward to accuse the judge of sexual assault decades ago. Ford testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee to recount the alleged sexual assault, which Kavanaugh forcefully and consistently denied.

The Senate eventually voted to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. During Kavanaugh's swearing-in ceremony Monday, President Trump apologized "on behalf of our nation" for what he called a desperate Democrat-led campaign of "lies and deception" intent on derailing Kavanaugh's confirmation.

The hashtag “identifies accused men as victims, using the same power-in-numbers technique that made #MeToo a force to recast the movement as a widespread feminist witch hunt, forcing men to walk on eggshells,” Wired magazine reported. The hashtag #HimToo was first used for men who came forward to say they were victims of sexual misconduct, the magazine noted.

NAVY VETERAN, 66, WITH TERMINAL CANCER HOLDS YARD SALES TO RAISE MONEY FOR FUNERAL

Hanson told the BBC he hoped to “change the negative into a positive” and has used his newfound fame to ask people to donate to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. His brother is a cancer survivor.

"I'm trying to use this as an avenue to raise awareness for my little brother. He's an incredible person, and he's my personal hero,” he said.

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.