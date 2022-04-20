Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hawaii
Published

Navy service member dies during training in Hawaii

Lt. j.g. Aaron Fowler joined San Diego-based Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One earlier this year

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Navy service member assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One died on Sunday during training in Hawaii

Lt. j.g. Aaron Fowler, 29, became unresponsive while training with the Marine Corps at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kanehoe Bay and was later pronounced deceased at a hospital. 

Lt. j.g. Aaron Fowler, 29, died during training in Hawaii on Sunday. 

Lt. j.g. Aaron Fowler, 29, died during training in Hawaii on Sunday.  (U.S. Navy)

Fowler entered the service in 2012 and joined San Diego-based Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One in January. 

"Our deepest sympathies go out to Aaron’s family and friends, and we join them in remembering and mourning this brave warrior," Rear Adm. Joseph Diguardo, Jr., commander of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, said Wednesday. 

NAVY INVESTIGATING AFTER 3 SAILORS FROM USS GEORGE WASHINGTON FOUND DEAD WITHIN A WEEK

"His decision to join this elite special operations community was a testament to the dedicated and selfless character he embodied and his legacy will endure in our ranks through those he inspired by his service."

  • Navy
    Image 1 of 2

    An amphibious assault vehicle drives through the waves during a simulated beach assault at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe, Hawaii. (REUTERS/Hugh Gentry)

  • Navy
    Image 2 of 2

    A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force P-3C Orion arrives on Marine Corps Base Hawaii for Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) military exercises at Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii.  (U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kevin A. Flinn/Handout via REUTERS)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NCIS is currently investigating the incident. 

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One locates and clears explosive hazards in support of Navy and interagency operations. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 

Your Money