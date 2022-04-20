Navy investigating after 3 sailors from USS George Washington found dead within a week

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Navy launched an investigation after three of its sailors assigned to the USS George Washington died in the span of one week, NBC News reported.

First, two sailors were found dead in what Navy Lt. Cmdr. Robert Myers said were separate incidents on April 9 and 10. The first was identified as Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Mikail Sharp, and the second was Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha Huffman.

Both were off base when they were found.

A third sailor was then found on the ship Friday, while it was situated in Newport News, Va., Navy Lt. Cmdr. Robert Myers told the outlet. The sailor was then pronounced dead at a local hospital.

"The Navy is cooperating with NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) and local authorities where these incidents have occurred to determine the facts," the Navy said in a statement.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters that the Navy was not "aware of any indications" that the deaths were connected.

"That's what they believe right now and I think we need to give them time to properly investigate these deaths," he said.