Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Navy
Published

Navy investigating after 3 sailors from USS George Washington found dead within a week

The Navy said the do not believe the deaths are connected

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Navy launched an investigation after three of its sailors assigned to the USS George Washington died in the span of one week, NBC News reported.

First, two sailors were found dead in what Navy Lt. Cmdr. Robert Myers said were separate incidents on April 9 and 10. The first was identified as Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Mikail Sharp, and the second was Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha Huffman.

USS THE SULLIVANS, WHICH FOUGHT IN WWII, PARTIALLY SINKS IN BUFFALO

Both were off base when they were found.

A third sailor was then found on the ship Friday, while it was situated in Newport News, Va., Navy Lt. Cmdr. Robert Myers told the outlet. The sailor was then pronounced dead at a local hospital.

US NAVY INTENDS TO DECOMMISSION SOME OF ITS NEWEST WARSHIPS

"The Navy is cooperating with NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) and local authorities where these incidents have occurred to determine the facts," the Navy said in a statement.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters that the Navy was not "aware of any indications" that the deaths were connected.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That's what they believe right now and I think we need to give them time to properly investigate these deaths," he said.

More from Politics