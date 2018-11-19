Navy SEAL museum, named after Medal of Honor recipient, inches closer to opening

A museum honoring Navy SEALs -- named after a Medal of Honor recipient whose heroics were chronicled in the film “Lone Survivor” -- is now a step closer to becoming a reality.

Loved ones of the late Lt. Michael P. Murphy and elected officials broke ground Friday at a site in New York where a 10,000-square-foot building is expected to open by next November. The future Lt. Michael P. Murphy Navy SEAL Museum in West Sayville on Long Island will be the first of its kind in the northeast, according to FOX5NY.

"Here's a physical structure that will honor, not Michael, will honor our special operators and war heroes living and dead who put their lives on the line for us to preserve our freedom," Murphy's father, Dan, was quoted as saying, describing the project as a culmination of a dream.

"I think he'd like it that his brothers in the uniform, in the military are being honored. But I also think he'd love the idea that young kids are going to get something out of it, and they're our future," added Murphy's mother, Maureen.

Murphy, a Long Island native and Navy SEAL, died in Afghanistan in 2005 during a shootout on a mission to take out a suspected Taliban leader. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.

“Despite the intensity of the firefight and suffering grave gunshot wounds himself, Murphy is credited with risking his own life to save the lives of his teammates,” reads his summary of action on the Navy’s website.

“Murphy, intent on making contact with headquarters, but realizing this would be impossible in the extreme terrain where they were fighting, unhesitatingly and with complete disregard for his own life moved into the open, where he could gain a better position to transmit a call to get help for his men,” it added.

The museum project is being financed by donations and grants, FOX5NY reported.

"The museum will have features, displays, and exhibits that will showcase special naval warfare operators," said Vince Calvosa, director of construction.