National weather forecast: Severe weather expected in South

Southeast, Florida to see strong storms Saturday

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast, April 23Video

National weather forecast, April 23

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Following a very active March, April has been unusually quiet for severe weather.   

But we’ll see an uptick in activity today as scattered strong storms will develop across Oklahoma and Texas to the Lower Mississippi River Valley.   

The severe weather threat for Friday, April 23. (Fox News)

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible.  

A few strong storms will continue Saturday across the Southeast and Florida Panhandle.    

The national weather forecast for Friday, April 23. (Fox News)

The weather will improve Sunday for the NASCAR race in Talladega. 

Critical fire weather conditions will continue over parts of the Southwest and the southern High Plains on Friday. 

The severe weather threat for Saturday. (Fox News)

The West will get active again this weekend and into next week as several rounds of rain and mountain snow are expected for much of the region. 

