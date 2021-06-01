National weather forecast: Record-breaking heat in West this week

Record-breaking temperatures will spread across much of the West this week from California to Oregon and then into the Great Basin.

Daily record highs are expected in California, Oregon, Washington and Idaho, with temperatures in the high 90- and 100-degree range.

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories are up where the warmth and humidity will be dangerous.

Heavy rainfall and the risk for flash flooding will be possible from Texas toward the Mississippi Valley and a wide swath of the Southern Plains.

Some thunderstorms could also turn severe, with large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

On Wednesday, the heavy rain and thunderstorm risk will push into the Ohio and Tennessee Valley.