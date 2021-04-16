National weather forecast: Parts of Northeast could see more than a foot of snow

A strengthening storm system moving offshore is bringing heavy coastal rainfall, wind and inland snow to the Northeast and New England.

More than a foot of snow will be possible across interior New England, especially western Massachusetts into southern New Hampshire and Vermont, where winter storm warnings are in effect.

Spring snow also continues across the Central Rockies and High Plains.

SEARCH FOR 12 MISSING AFTER SHIP CAPSIZES NEAR LOUISIANA IS CURTAILED BY STORMY WEATHER

Over a foot is likely across the Rockies, with a wet 1 to 3 inches for Denver as temperatures drop Friday night.

Repeated rounds of thunderstorms and heavy downpours are leading to another day of flash flooding along the northern Gulf Coast.

Flood watches and warnings remain in effect from Louisiana to the Florida-Alabama border.