Published

National weather forecast: Parts of Northeast could see more than a foot of snow

Mid-April winter storm warnings are in effect

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast, April 16Video

National weather forecast, April 16

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

A strengthening storm system moving offshore is bringing heavy coastal rainfall, wind and inland snow to the Northeast and New England.   

More than a foot of snow will be possible across interior New England, especially western Massachusetts into southern New Hampshire and Vermont, where winter storm warnings are in effect. 

Expected snowfall totals for the Northeast through Saturday. (Fox News)

Spring snow also continues across the Central Rockies and High Plains.  

Over a foot is likely across the Rockies, with a wet 1 to 3 inches for Denver as temperatures drop Friday night. 

The national forecast for Friday, April 16. (Fox News)

Repeated rounds of thunderstorms and heavy downpours are leading to another day of flash flooding along the northern Gulf Coast.   

Flood advisories currently in effect. (Fox News)

Flood watches and warnings remain in effect from Louisiana to the Florida-Alabama border. 

