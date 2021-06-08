National weather forecast: Heat wave not going away yet

The early season heat will hang on across the Northern Plains to the East Coast this week.

We do have a cold front that will move from the Great Lakes to the Northeast over the next few days that will bring some relief to the region, but for now, temperatures are running 5 to 15 degrees above average.

Heavy rain will be the story over the South where 3 to 6 inches may fall in the next couple of days.

Flash flooding will be a threat in localized neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible over a section of the High Plains from western Nebraska to eastern Montana.

Fire danger will be high over parts of the West with warm temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds enhancing the risk.