National weather forecast: Soaked Gulf Coast faces another day of heavy rain

Severe thunderstorms possible in Plains

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Another day of heavy rain will bring the risk of flooding across the Gulf Coast and Mississippi Valley through Saturday.  

More wet weather over saturated ground will be a major concern for the Central and Western Gulf Coast. 

The national forecast for Thursday, May 20. (Fox News)

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Thursday for sections of the Northern and Central Plains.  

FLOOD THREATS TURN DEADLY FOR STATES ALONG GULF COAST 

The threat of severe weather for today. (Fox News)

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible. 

Late-season snow is in the forecast for the higher elevations across the Northwest, Northern Rockies and the mountains of California where winter storm warnings are up. 

Expected rainfall totals through Saturday. (Fox News)

Dry weather, hot temperatures and gusty winds continue to fuel the risk of wildfire danger for the Great Basin and Southwest on Thursday and Friday. 

