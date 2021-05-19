Expand / Collapse search
National weather forecast: Gulf Coast faces heavy rain, flooding risk

Temperatures to rise in Eastern cities

Heavy rain will be the biggest story along the Gulf Coast this week with a major concern for flooding across Texas into Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas.   

Some stronger thunderstorms could also pop up across Texas through Thursday with lightning, strong winds, hail and isolated tornadoes. 

Flood advisories currently in effect. (Fox News)

Late-season snow will fall across the Northern Rockies, while windy conditions, low humidity and warm air have prompted red flag warnings and a critical risk of fire danger across the Great Basin and Southwest on Friday. 

The national forecast for Wednesday, May 19. (Fox News)

A warm-up is forecast for cities east of the Mississippi Valley. 

