National weather forecast: Flood threat moves into Mid-Atlantic

Flood watches and warnings remain posted in parts of the South on Friday as heavy rain and storms wrap up across the region.

The flood threat will stretch into Friday across the Mid-Atlantic, where flood watches are posted.

Heat advisories are scattered across the Plains, where at least the Northern Plains will see some relief Friday as the Southern Plains remain hot.

Meanwhile, the West is heating up, with temperatures rising by this weekend into the 100s and 110s.

Excessive heat warnings are in effect there.