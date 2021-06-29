Extreme heat lingers in Northwest following record-high temperatures

Following all-time record highs, the Northwest coast – including Seattle and Portland – will begin seeing temperatures lower today, with more noticeable relief midweek.

Unfortunately, the interior Northwest will continue seeing record heat for several more days.

Tropical Storm Danny made landfall across South Carolina yesterday and has weakened to a depression while Hurricane Enrique will gradually weaken into a tropical storm before reaching Cabo San Lucas.

Moisture from Enrique will enhance rainfall across the Southwest.

Meanwhile, a stalled front is bringing the threat of flooding across the Plains and Midwest.