National Grid settles with Mass., NY, RI workers who waited months for pay after superstorm

Electricity and gas utility National Grid says it has agreed to pay more than $6 million to workers in Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island who waited months to receive compensation for work performed after Superstorm Sandy.

More than 8,500 employees in those states will receive lump sum payments of $750.

Company spokeswoman Jackie Barry blames the problem on a computerized payroll system that went online as scheduled just days into the chaotic recovery from the late October storm.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (SHNY'-dur-muhn) says he reached a $4.8 million settlement with National Grid. Massachusetts Attorney General Martha Coakley earlier announced a $270,000 fine against the utility for violations of wage and hour laws.

The company has agreed not to pass the costs on to ratepayers.