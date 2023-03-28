Nashville shooting victim Hallie Scruggs, 9, honored in prayer service at family’s former Texas church

Park City Presbyterian Church (PCPC) held a prayer service in Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday, March 28, to mourn the loss of young Hallie Scruggs, one of the victims of Monday's tragic school shooting in Nashville.

Scruggs was identified as the daughter of the lead pastor at Covenant Presbyterian Church — the church associated with the school.

The child's father, Chad Scruggs, had served previously as a pastor for the PCPC Dallas faith community.

In 2018, Scruggs, his wife and his four children moved from Dallas to Nashville, where he began serving as the pastor at Covenant Presbyterian Church, according to Scrugg’s Facebook profile.

Members of PCPC in Dallas gathered Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. local time, many with Bibles in hand.

Those who attended the service ranged in ages — some young enough to be pushed in a stroller, others old enough to use a walker.

PCPC senior pastor Mark Davis shared the faith community's support for the Scruggs family in a media statement released by the church and posted on its website.

"We love the Scruggs family and mourn with them over their precious daughter Hallie," he said in the statement.

"Together, we trust in the power of Christ to draw near and give us the comfort and hope we desperately need," he also said.

Paul Goebel, associate pastor of the Dallas church, said that the PCPC family was "incredibly saddened" by the "unimaginable tragedy" at Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville.

"Covenant Presbyterian Church is a sister church of PCPC; many of our members have deep friendships and family connections there," he noted in the same statement.

"We weep deeply for the unimaginable sorrow that our friends at Covenant Presbyterian Church and School are suffering and will continue to suffer," he also said.

"As brothers and sisters in Christ, we will suffer alongside our friends and grieve together, but not as those without the hope of Jesus," he added.

On Monday, March 27, 2023, a shooter entered a Christian private school in Nashville, Tennessee, killing three children and three adults.

The six victims of the shooting were identified by the Nashville police as 9-year-old Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9-year-old William Kinney and 9-year-old Hallie Scruggs, as well as Katherine Koonce, 60, Cynthia Peak, 61, and Mike Hall, 61.

Shooter Audrey Hale, 28, a transgender artist and former student, entered the school, which enrolls children through the sixth grade, and opened fire.

In just 14 minutes Hale killed six people, as Fox News Digital reported.