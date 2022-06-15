Expand / Collapse search
NASA's Perseverance rover spots piece of its own landing gear on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover spotted a piece of thermal blanket from a 'rocket-powered jet pack' that helped it land

By Paul Best | Fox News
NASA releases audio of Mars helicopter in flight Video

NASA releases audio of Mars helicopter in flight

Goddard Space Center Chief Scientist Jim Garvin provides insight on ‘Fox New Live.’

NASA's Perseverance rover is yet to find the signs of ancient microbial life that it is searching for on Mars, but it did spot a piece of its own landing gear on the red planet this week. 

"It’s a piece of a thermal blanket that they think may have come from my descent stage, the rocket-powered jetpack that set me down on landing day back in 2021," the team back on Earth tweeted Wednesday. 

  Mars rover
    Image 1 of 2

    The shiny piece of thermal blanket was a part of Perseverance's landing gear.  (NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover)

  Mars rover
    Image 2 of 2

    (NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover)

The rover originally landed about 1.2 miles away from where the shiny piece of thermal blanket was spotted this week. 

NASA STEPS UP HUNT FOR EXTRATERRESTRIAL LIFE, WILL COMMISSION 'ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY' STUDY ON UFOS

The Ingenuity helicopter that accompanied Perseverance to Mars spotted the crashed backshell and parachute last month from when the spacecraft landed in February 2021. 

NASA'S Ingenuity helicopter spotted this crashed landing gear on the surface of Mars last month. 

NASA'S Ingenuity helicopter spotted this crashed landing gear on the surface of Mars last month.  (NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Social media ignited last month when Perseverance captured an image of a "doorway" cut into rock, but NASA later explained that it's just a naturally occurring crevice in the terrain. 

Perseverance has been exploring the Jezero Crater, an area that NASA believes was once home to an ancient river delta. 

NASA released image of what some people thought was a "doorway" on Mars. 

NASA released image of what some people thought was a "doorway" on Mars.  (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS)

The rover is equipped with a 7-foot-long robotic arm that allows it to take samples from Mars' surface. 

A device onboard the rover called the SHERLOC uses cameras, spectrometers, and a laser to analyze samples, but NASA hopes to one day bring the samples back to Earth for more in-depth study. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 