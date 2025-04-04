Expand / Collapse search
Air And Space

NASA astronaut reveals they nearly failed to dock Boeing Starliner to International Space Station

NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore says Boeing Starliner lost 4 thrusters

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
'America is lucky to have these two': Bill Hemmer previews interview with NASA astronauts stranded aboard ISS

'America is lucky to have these two': Bill Hemmer previews interview with NASA astronauts stranded aboard ISS

'America's Newsroom' co-anchor Bill Hemmer joins 'Fox & Friends' too discuss his interview with NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore on their experience stranded aboard the ISS for nine months.

NASA astronauts revealed that the Boeing Starliner came dangerously close to failing its docking attempt at the International Space Station.

Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams described the moments before the Boeing Starliner docked to Ars Technica, revealing that they almost had to abort the docking attempt on June 5, 2024.

Wilmore said that as the Starliner approached the International Space Station, they lost the first thruster. As the Starliner got closer to the space station, a second thruster was also lost. Typically, Wilmore said, these kinds of events would trigger an abortion of the docking attempt. According to Wilmore, NASA waived the flight rules to allow the mission to continue.

NASA ASTRONAUT TAKES PARTIAL RESPONSIBILITY FOR BOEING MISSION THAT LEFT HIM IN SPACE FOR EXTENDED STAY

Sunita "Suni" Williams and Barry "Butch" Wilmore

Astronauts Sunita "Suni" Williams, and Barry "Butch" Wilmore speak during a news conference at the NASA Johnson Space Center on March 31, 2025 in Houston. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

"And this is the part I'm sure you haven't heard. We lost the fourth thruster. Now we've lost [Six degrees of freedom] control. We can't maneuver forward. I still have control, supposedly, on all the other axes. But I'm thinking, the F-18 is a fly-by-wire. You put control into the stick, and the throttle, and it sends the signal to the computer. The computer goes, 'OK, he wants to do that, let's throw that out aileron a bit. Let's throw that stabilizer a bit. Let's pull the rudder there.' And it's going to maintain balanced flight. I have not even had a reason to think, how does Starliner do this, to maintain a balance?" Wilmore said.

While the pair attempted to dock, Williams said there was "a lot of unsaid communication."

"Hey, this is a very precarious situation we're in," Williams said. "I think both of us overwhelmingly felt like it would be really nice to dock to that space station that's right in front of us. We knew that they [Mission Control] were working really hard to be able to keep communication with us, and then be able to send commands. We were both thinking, what if we lose communication with the ground?"

NASA ASTRONAUTS BUTCH WILMORE, SUNI WILLIAMS GIVE FIRST INTERVIEW SINCE RETURN TO EARTH IN FOX NEWS EXCLUSIVE

Boeing-Astronaut Launch

In this photo provided by NASA, Boeing's Starliner spacecraft is docked to the Harmony module of the International Space Station on July 3, 2024, seen from a window on the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft docked to an adjacent port. (NASA via AP)

Wilmore remembered a point in the docking process when his optimism about aborting the mission and returning to Earth was dwindling.

"I don't know that we can come back to Earth at that point. I don't know if we can. And matter of fact, I'm thinking we probably can't. So there we are, loss of 6DOF control, four aft thrusters down, and I'm visualizing orbital mechanics," Wilmore said.

Eventually, NASA Mission Control decided to take control of the spacecraft for its final approach to the space station after it recovered the failed thrusters.

NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore float inside a spacecraft

NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore were the flight crew on Boeing's Starliner capsule, which is recovering from a series of issues. (NASA)

"Oh, phew, let's just take a breather and try to understand what happened," Williams remembered thinking when the Starliner docked.

While the Starliner returned to Earth on Sept. 7, 2024, it was without astronauts inside in order to minimize risks. The astronauts finished their unexpected 9-month trip to the space station on March 18, when they returned to Earth in a SpaceX Crew Dragon Capsule.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.