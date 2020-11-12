Home on Nantucket island explodes, second in a week

A house on Massachusetts' Nantucket island was leveled from an explosion Thursday, the second inside a home in the area over the past week.

One person inside the home was injured in the blast and at least two other homes were damaged. The extent of the person's injuries was not disclosed.

The explosion occurred around noon when a loud boom was heard throughout the area. Flames engulfed the home shortly after.

The whole neighborhood was evacuated, The Inquirer and Mirror reported. Firefighters contained the blaze just after 2 p.m. The cause of the explosion has not been determined.

The incident comes after another explosion and fire tore through a nearby home last week. The four people inside managed to escape, but two suffered burns.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

It was unclear if the explosions are connected. Calls to the Nantucket Police Department were not returned.