Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas

Naked man strolling through DFW Airport, taken into custody for mental health evaluation

A man was detained Monday night after walking naked through Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Naked man caught on camera strolling terminal at Texas airport Video

Naked man caught on camera strolling terminal at Texas airport

A man was caught on camera at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport walking around naked. (@DallasTexasTV/X)

Travelers were shocked to see a man strolling naked at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, and caught the bare passenger on camera wandering the busy terminal.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport said that the airport's Department of Public Safety responded to the nude man walking inside Terminal C at about 10:15 p.m. Monday. 

Naked man

An unidentified was caught on camera strolling the airport corridors stark naked. (@DallasTexasTV/X)

In the video, the adult man is seen sauntering through the airport by a restaurant.

"There's a naked guy in the airport," a man is heard saying in the video.

VIDEO SHOWS POLICE VEHICLE IN FLAMES AT LAGUARDIA AIRPORT IN NEW YORK CITY

Upon hearing the videographer's comments the man in the nude points at him, prompting the videographer to cheer.

"Yes, there is," the videographer continues. "My man!"

Naked man

Dallas Wort-Forth International Airport told Fox News Digital that the naked man was detained and being evaluated. (@DallasTexasTV/X)

Authorities said that they arrested the man and took him into custody for a mental health evaluation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Police did not share if the unclothed man was charged.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.