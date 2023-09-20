Video shows police vehicle in flames at LaGuardia Airport in New York City

A video has emerged of a police vehicle in flames outside of a terminal at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport.

Terminal C was closed for two hours on Tuesday as first responders worked to put out the blaze, according to Storyful.

"There [was] a police car on fire just outside of baggage claim/arrivals area at Terminal C. At the time of the video, police had already rerouted traffic," Brittany Aubert, who captured the footage, told the media company.

The video shows a fire engulfing the front of a police SUV.

At one point, an officer walks by and turns to look at the inferno.

The terminal was later reopened around 5:45 a.m. after the scene was cleared, Storyful reports.

The New York City Police Department and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey – the airport’s operator – did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

In April, a New York City man was arrested at LaGuardia Airport after claiming he "forgot" he had a loaded gun and more than 100 bullets packed in a carry-on bag upon reaching a security checkpoint, officials said.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers detected a .22-caliber firearm inside the man’s carry-on items on April 25 after the checkpoint X-ray unit triggered an alarm, the agency said.

Officers inspected the man’s bags and discovered the firearm, which was loaded with 10 bullets, alongside two boxes that each contained 50 bullets, according to the TSA.

The man told officials that he had previously taken the bag to a shooting range and forgot that the gun and ammunition were still inside when he took it to the airport, the agency said.

Fox News' Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.