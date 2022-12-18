Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Published

Naked man shot after breaking into Tennessee home, ransacking living room: police

The suspected home invader was shot once in the chest

By Emma Colton | Fox News
A Tennessee homeowner shot and injured a naked and violent man who broke into his neighbor's house and ransacked the place, according to authorities and reports.

Drake Combs, 27, allegedly broke into a Knoxville house and ransacked the living room on Dec. 6, after he threw objects at the homeowner and told him to leave, WATE reported.

The homeowner and his wife fled to the home of a neighbor, who reportedly grabbed his 9mm handgun and went to investigate. The neighbor found the suspect in the driveway after the suspect allegedly jumped on the resident’s car, broke the windshield and swiped the windshield wiper as a weapon, according to WATE.

WASHINGTON HOMEOWNER SHOOTS AND KILLS MAN BREAKING INTO HOME, AUTHORITIES SAY

A man drawing his modern polymer (Glock) .45 caliber pistol from an IWB (inside the waistband) holster under his leather jacket.  Showing proper trigger control by keeping his finger off the trigger as he draws.

A man drawing his modern polymer (Glock) .45 caliber pistol from an IWB (inside the waistband) holster under his leather jacket.  Showing proper trigger control by keeping his finger off the trigger as he draws. (iStock)

The armed neighbor reportedly ordered Combs on the ground, but the suspect continued with his aggressive behavior, sparking the neighbor to fire a warning shot into the ground, according to authorities.

Combs then allegedly swung the windshield wiper aggressively at the neighbor, who shot him once in the chest. 

NEVADA HOMEOWNER DEFENDS HOME AFTER SHOOTING INVADER TWICE IN THE CHEST, NYE COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS

Knox County Sheriff's Office vehicles. 

Knox County Sheriff's Office vehicles.  (Knox County Sheriff's Office Facebook)

Combs was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and was listed in critical condition.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the major crimes unit are investigating the incident. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the sheriff’s office for updates on the case, but did not immediately receive a reply. 