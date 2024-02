Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A naked man who randomly killed an Army veteran in Austin, Texas, is now facing murder charges, according to police.

Rahsaan Dobbins, 41, was arrested for first-degree murder in the death of Warnero Young.

On Feb. 1, Austin police responded to a Super 8 Motel in South Austin following a report of someone being in trouble, according to FOX 7 Austin.

When officers arrived, they heard gunshots and allegedly watched as Dobbins, who was naked, shot and killed Young. The department said officers gave commands to Dobbins, who was still holding the gun. He ultimately followed their orders and was taken into custody.

Young died after EMS attempted life-saving measures.

After opening his motel room door, Dobbins allegedly saw Young on the stairs and shot and killed him. Police said he told officers that he never saw Young with a gun and did not know who he was.

Young's friend Stephanie Carrillo told FOX 7 that he was at the motel helping a friend move.

Dobbins is being held in the Travis County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

A GoFundMe page to help Young's family with funeral costs has raised more than $6,000 as of Tuesday morning.