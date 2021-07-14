Naked California woman rescued after becoming wedged between 2 buildings

A naked California woman was rescued Tuesday after she got wedged between the concrete walls of two buildings, authorities said.

The woman was discovered around 2 p.m. in the 1020 block of North Harbor Boulevard in Santa Ana, the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) said.

Workers at the nearby S & C Auto Body shop told KTLA that they had heard the woman yelling for help – but they were unable to pin down her location and called police for help.

"We called the cops and the cops came in and got on the roof and looked between the two walls and she’s all naked," the worker said. "She was in pain. She was screaming in pain. She was upside down too."

The woman was stuck in a space less than a foot wide, according to fire officials.

"She's wedged in there and we can't physically get in there and she can't crawl out," OCFA Capt. Thanh Nguyen said, according to FOX11 Los Angeles.

Firefighters were unable to reach the woman and had to perform a technical rescue that required cutting open the concrete wall, the OCFA said.

Rescuers worked for over two hours before finally pulling the woman through the space firefighters had cut in the wall.

It was not immediately clear whether the woman had suffered any injuries. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Fire officials did not immediately say how the woman got stuck or why she was naked.

"That’s a mystery to all of us here right now," Nguyen told KTLA.

The OCFA said more details would be released when they become available.