Naked Brooklyn mother who threw kids from fire escape faces attempted murder charges

The Brooklyn mother who allegedly threw her two young children — including a newborn baby — out of her second-floor window in Brooklyn now faces attempted murder charges, police said.

Dejhanay Jarrell, 24, was charged on Saturday with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and acting in a manner dangerous to a child younger than 17, according to police.

Jarrell allegedly tossed her naked kids from the fire escape of her Rockaway Parkway apartment at about 11 a.m. Saturday, before jumping to the ground and continuing to harm the newborn girl after she landed on the courtyard concrete on her backside, according to police and witnesses.

Carl Chin, who lives in a row house adjoining the apartment building’s courtyard, rushed to wrestle the baby out of the mother’s arms.

"She grabbed hold of the two kids and proceeded to hurt them more," Chin told The Post on Saturday.

"She had the baby in her grip, and I had to take the baby out of her grip and hold her until the police and paramedics came," he added. "As she was trying to hurt her children, and I was getting them out of her grip, she kind of thanked me and told me to take care of them."

Chin, 41, said that the young mother told him she was "tired of being by herself" after the shocking incident, which left his sister-in-law "scared" and "traumatized."

The 4-week-old baby girl survived the two-story fall but was left in critical condition, and the 2-year-old boy was left with non-life-threatening injuries, according to an NYPD spokeswoman.

The mother and boy were taken to Brookdale Hospital, while the newborn was rushed to Maimonides Hospital, according to police.

Neighbors were still rattled by the news on Sunday.

"She’s been here for about three months. She was a good person, a family mother," said Herman Moultrie, 62, who lives in the building next door to Jarrell’s. "She wasn’t hanging out in the streets or anything. I never knew she had problems like this."

"I’m thinking she was tired of being alone or maybe she was abused."

Agatha Altifois, 62, who lives on the same block, added, "I’ve lived here for five years and I’ve never heard of anything like this happening here.

"But it’s very difficult to tell what someone state of mind is, especially when they have two young kids."

To read more from the New York Post, click here.