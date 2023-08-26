Expand / Collapse search
Boston

Multiple victims shot, active shooting situation in Boston: police

Multiple victims were taken to local hospitals after a shooting incident in Dorchester, Boston

Multiple victims were injured after gunfire erupted in a Boston neighborhood on Saturday morning, police said. 

At around 7:44 a.m., the Boston Police Department received a call about an active shooting incident at Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue, Officer Michael Torigian said. 

"Seven victims have been shot and transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries," said Torigian. "Firearms have been recovered and arrests made." 

The scene is still active, and an investigation is ongoing. 

BOSTON PLANS HOMELESS CRACKDOWN, CALLS FOR NEW SHORT-TERM SHELTER

A Boston Police Vehicle

A Boston Police car passes through the parking lot at TechBoston Academy in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, MA on March 17, 2022. (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

A Caribbean American festival was scheduled to take place today nearby at Franklin Park. Last year, one person was killed, and several more were injured during the J'ouvert and Carnival Parade. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

