Multiple victims shot, active shooting situation in Boston: police

Multiple victims were injured after gunfire erupted in a Boston neighborhood on Saturday morning, police said.

At around 7:44 a.m., the Boston Police Department received a call about an active shooting incident at Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue, Officer Michael Torigian said.

"Seven victims have been shot and transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries," said Torigian. "Firearms have been recovered and arrests made."

The scene is still active, and an investigation is ongoing.

A Caribbean American festival was scheduled to take place today nearby at Franklin Park. Last year, one person was killed, and several more were injured during the J'ouvert and Carnival Parade.

This is a developing story and will be updated.