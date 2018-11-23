Multiple injured in shooting at Alabama mall on Black Friday, suspect dead

Authorities in Alabama responded late Thursday to a shooting at a mall in the town of Hoover that left multiple people injured and the gunman dead, Al.com reported.

The report said police responded to the scene and engaged the suspect.

"This was my first Black Friday, I knew it would be crazy, just not this crazy,” one witness told the news site.

Witnesses told WBRC that they heard two separate rings of gunfire between a JCPenny store and a Footaction near a food court in the Riverchase Galleria.

