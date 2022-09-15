Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Bombings
Published

Multiple injured in explosion at Pennsylvania bomb squad training

A device reportedly detonated prematurely while Pennsylvania bomb squad members were installing it in a vehicle

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple people have been reported injured after an explosion occurred during a bomb squad training exercise in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, on Thursday.

The explosion occurred during training exercises with ATF and FBI agents, according to local media. Members of the bomb squad were installing an explosive device into a vehicle for training purposes when it reportedly exploded prematurely. 

Three law enforcement officers were injured in the incident, and they were transported to a nearby hospital. The injured include a member of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, a Pennsylvania State Trooper, and an FBI agent, according to Fox 29.

Images from the scene show a burned-out car surrounded by blackened grass. The vehicle did not appear to be bent or mangled by an explosive blast, however.

PENNSYLVANIA AUTHORITIES SEARCH PROPERTY FOR MISSING MOM AMANDA DEGUIO WHO VANISHED IN 2014

A burned-out car in the aftermath of a bomb squad training accident. (Fox 29)

A burned-out car in the aftermath of a bomb squad training accident. (Fox 29)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders