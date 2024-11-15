Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Mugshots of the week: Nov. 10-16, 2024

These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the US the week of Nov. 10-16, 2024.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
    Irene Navarro: Arrested for alleged operating while intoxicated - endangerment, operating while intoxicated - &gt; or = to .15% and operating while intoxicated in Allen County, Indiana on Friday, November 15, 2024. (Allen County Sheriff’s Office)

    Jayden Dumot: Arrested for alleged attempted murder in Broward County, Florida on Sunday, November 10, 2024.  (Broward County Sheriff’s Office)

    Shawn Van-Epps: Arrested for alleged smuggle contraband - controlled substance into county detention facility, possession of drugs - controlled substance, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug equipment in St. Lucie County, Florida on Friday, November 15, 2024. (St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office)

    Dustin Pippin: Arrested for alleged second degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with physical evidence in Douglas County, Missouri on Sunday, November 10, 2024. (Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

    Jacob Solomon: Arrested for alleged trespassing into enclosed place and illegal graffiti vandalism in Spartanburg County, South Carolina on Monday, November 11, 2024. (Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

    Sky Laird: Arrested for alleged driving while license is revoked/suspended/cancelled/denied and improper lane usage in Blount County, Alabama on Monday, November 11, 2024. (Blount County Sheriff’s Office)

    Derek Ruebush: Arrested for alleged domestic battery in Howard County, Indiana on Monday, November 11, 2024. (Howard County Sheriff’s Office)

    Trenton Thompson: Arrested for alleged under the influence of alcohol or drugs - pedestrian in Ada County, Idaho on Thursday, November 14, 2024. (Ada County Sheriff’s Office)

    Crystal Brant: Arrested for alleged false informing, criminal trespass, criminal conversion and possession of paraphernalia - prior judgment or conviction in Allen County, Indiana on Thursday, November 14, 2024. (Allen County Sheriff’s Office)

    Treveon Walls: Arrested for alleged murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon in Houston County, Texas on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. (Houston County Sheriff’s Office)

    Gloria Sanchez: Arrested for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance, burglary and unlawful talking of a motor vehicle in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. (Metropolitan Detention Center | Bernalillo County)

    Semaj Lucas: Arrested for two counts of alleged forgery and two counts of driving while revoked/suspended in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Thursday, November 14, 2024. (Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office)

    Hannah Peoples: Arrested for alleged possession - drugs and possession - drug equipment in Santa Rosa County, Florida on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. (Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office)

    Luis Rivera: Arrested for alleged ex-felon in possession of firearm, probation violation, driving under the influence - controlled substance and driving while revoked/suspended in Etowah County, Alabama on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. (Etowah County Sheriff’s Office)

    Angela Barnes: Arrested for alleged domestic battery in Allen County, Indiana on Thursday, November 14, 2024. (Allen County Sheriff’s Office)

This article was written by Fox News staff.