Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maryland
Published

MTA bus crashes into Baltimore building, leaves at least 17 injured: report

The MTA bus crash in Baltimore is under police investigation, according to reports

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Baltimore area bus crashed into a building Saturday afternoon, causing mass casualties, according to reports.

The bus reportedly crashed into a building at 500 W Franklin St. in central Baltimore.

Emergency responders are reporting an initial 17 injured in need of care and requesting an additional five medics, according to Baltimore Metro News.

The scene has been declared a Level 1 Mass Casualty Incident (MCI), and emergency responders are requesting additional resources, according to local reports. Police are investigating the incident. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com