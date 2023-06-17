MTA bus crashes into Baltimore building, leaves at least 17 injured: report

A Baltimore area bus crashed into a building Saturday afternoon, causing mass casualties, according to reports.

The bus reportedly crashed into a building at 500 W Franklin St. in central Baltimore.

Emergency responders are reporting an initial 17 injured in need of care and requesting an additional five medics, according to Baltimore Metro News.

The scene has been declared a Level 1 Mass Casualty Incident (MCI), and emergency responders are requesting additional resources, according to local reports. Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.