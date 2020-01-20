Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California mountain lion attacks child, 3; dad fights back by hurling backpack

By Fox 11 LA | Fox News
Emergency crews responded to Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park in Lake Forest, California, Monday afternoon for a reported mountain lion attack on a 3-year-old child.

The child suffered injuries to the neck as a result of the attack, according to the Orange County Fire Authority who said the family of six was walking in the park with the 3-year-old in front of his father when the feline came out of nowhere and grabbed the child by the neck.

The father threw a backpack at the mountain lion, at which point the animal dropped the child in lieu of the backpack and jumped up a tree, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

The child was taken to a local hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

The incident occurred at about 4:13 p.m. on Portola Parkway.

The park has been evacuated and park officials are monitoring the mountain lion in the tree.

