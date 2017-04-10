Morning brief: G7 foreign ministers meet with Putin, Syria on their minds

TILLERSON, G7 MINISTERS TO PRESSURE PUTIN

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and other foreign ministers from the Group of Seven powers plan to send Russian President Vladimir Putin a clear message to reconsider his support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad following the U.S.’ airstrikes on a Syrian air base in response to a deadly gas attack. Russia and Iran have vowed to take retaliatory measures should the U.S. launch another military strike.

PALM SUNDAY BOMBINGS SURVIVORS DETAIL PANIC IN EGYPT

Islamic State suicide bombings targeting Coptic Christians in Egypt Sunday left 44 dead and more than 100 injured. Survivors of the attacks recalled the panic in Tanta and Alexandria, where the bombings took place. One victim of the Tanta attack said they “felt fire grabbing my face.” Another victim said she saw “body parts scatters” immediately after the explosion. Another survivor felt her apartment shake because of the blast.

TOP US ADMIRAL: RUSSIAN NAVAL ACTIVITIES WORRISOME

Navy Admiral Michelle Howard, who leads NATO’s Allied Joint Force Command in Italy and commands U.S. naval forces in Europe and Africa, told Reuters that the latest activities from Russian warships in waters around Europe has exceeded levels seen during the Cold War. "We're seeing activity that we didn't even see when it was the Soviet Union. It's precedential activity," Howard said.

AN INCREDIBLE MOMENT FOR TAX REFORM: WHY NATIONAL TAXPAYERS UNION AND FREEDOM WORKS ARE UNITED

Our tax code is an absolute mess. Americans spend nearly 7 billion hours annually on tax compliance. This wasted time, when combined with out-of-pocket costs, amounts to an economic loss of $261.2 billion each year.

MANHUNT IN WISCONSIN INTENSIFIES

Authorities in Wisconsin have alerted churches and schools about Joseph Jakubowski, who is accused of stealing firearms from a gun store and threatened to carry out some sort of attack. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said Jakubowski expressed anti-religious views in a 161-page manifesto he sent to President Trump. Patrols around churches have been increased and schools were urged to take precautionary measures.

