Morgan State homecoming shooting in Baltimore leaves student wounded: reports

A shooting Saturday evening during homecoming weekend at Morgan State University in Baltimore has left at least one student wounded, according to reports.

The student was identified only as an 18-year-old male. Police responding to the scene found the victim with a gunshot wound to his chest, FOX 45 of Baltimore reported.

The victim was in stable condition in a hospital and was alert and conscious, the station reported.

Officials at the historically Black research university wrote on Twitter that the gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. near the Montebello Complex on the university’s south campus, but FOX 45 reported that police were called to the area nearly a half-hour earlier.

There was no longer an active threat on campus, the university claimed Saturday night, according to The Baltimore Sun.

The gunfire came after Morgan State’s football team lost to North Carolina Central 28-17 earlier in the day, and a day after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume were on hand for the grand opening of a new student services building, the Sun reported.

No suspects were reported to be in custody. Police asked that anyone with information call detectives at 410-396-2444, or use the anonymous Metro Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-7-LOCKUP.