More than $12M worth of meth seized in Texas, CBP says

A meth haul with an estimated value of more than $12 million was uncovered in Texas over the weekend, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials announced Tuesday.

The agency’s Office of Field Operations (OFO), stationed at the Pharr International Bridge, carried out the drug seizure on Saturday, CBP said in a news release.

The situation unfolded at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility when CBP officers crossed paths with a 42-year-old Mexican citizen, who had “a commercial shipment of frozen strawberries” that was incoming from Mexico, the agency said.

“CBP referred the shipment for further inspection and with the use of all available tools and resources, officers discovered 350 packages of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the trailer,” the news release said. “CBP OFO seized 906 pounds of methamphetamine along with the tractor/trailer.”

The drugs were valued at $12,700,000, officials said.

The man was arrested and later transferred into Homeland Security Investigations agents’ custody, CBP said.

Port Director David Gonzalez, of the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry, hailed the drug seizure as being “an outstanding interception.”