Mom of victim in deadly Tinder date hears daughter's last words

The distraught mom of the tourist allegedly killed by her Tinder date left an Australian courthouse in distress Thursday when she accidentally heard her daughter’s last words played on an audio recording, according to reports.

Marzabeth Tagpuno Wright was distraught outside the Brisbane Supreme Court after a reporter played the tape of Warriena Wright yelling, “No, no no” — just before she plunged 14 stories to her death from Gable Tostee’s 14th-floor balcony at his posh Gold Coast apartment in Australia, the Courier Mail said.

The chilling audio had been played for the jury earlier in the week, but the mom was not in the courtroom at the time.

Read more at The New York Post.

