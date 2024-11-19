Mom 9 months pregnant missing for a month, last seen at boyfriend's house, family says

A pregnant mom of four, who was nine months pregnant at the time, has been missing for over a month and was last seen at her boyfriend's home, her family said.

Emma Baum, 25, disappeared on Oct. 10 in Gary, Indiana.

Baum's family said she was last seen at her boyfriend's house that day, and Baum's mother believes the boyfriend had something to do with her disappearance, WGN9 reported. Baum's boyfriend is in custody but is being held in connection with an unrelated case, Gary Police Commander Jack Hamady told the outlet.

"One individual was picked up on a warrant," Hamady said. "I know that’s the question out there: was he charged? He has not been charged. No one in this case has been charged, and that individual was just on a separate [fail to appear] warrant."

Authorities said they received a missing persons report for Baum on Oct. 28, according to the local Chicago outlet. Since then, officers and K9s have helped in the search, police said.

"There are three locations that have come up in the investigation, so we’ve exhausted those means and looked into video that was possibly in those areas that she was last seen as well," Hamady said.

Baum is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 136 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has several scars and tattoos, and she often wears colorful wigs.

"We are looking for my sister. She was one centimeter dilated on Oct. 4. She has been missing since Oct. 10," Baum’s sister, Abigale Smith, said at a press conference Friday, NewsNation reported.

"I would like my daughter home," Baum's mother, Jamie Baum, said at the Friday press conference. "We miss her. Her babies need her. Her family needs her."

Anyone with information on Baum's disappearance is asked to contact the Gary Police Department at (219) 881-1209.