Previously deported illegal immigrant charged in California armed robbery spree: DOJ

Two suspects, one of whom is an illegal immigrant who was previously deported, are federally charged with going on an armed robbery spree in Southern California.

Jesus Soto-Parada, 26, and Daniel Pavon, 20, were arrested on June 13 while fleeing from a robbery at a 7-Eleven in the Los Angeles suburb of Gardena, a federal court complaint states. Both men are accused of robbing eight convenience stores over a five-month period, the Justice Department said.

"These defendants’ alleged violent crime spree has now earned them federal criminal charges carrying major potential prison time," said United States Attorney Martin Estrada. "Criminals should take note that we are partnering with local law enforcement more than ever to send a clear message that violent crime has no place in our community."

Soto-Parada was deported to El Salvador during the robbery spree but later returned to the United States and continued to commit more robberies, federal prosecutors said. He lived in Los Angeles. Pavon is a Honduran citizen, but his legal status wasn't clear.

Soto-Parada was arrested in 2016 and 2022 by federal authorities for immigration violations. On March 7, he was arrested and subsequently deported to El Salvador on April 12. On May 7, Pavon was arrested for weapons possession, prosecutors said.

He told authorities that he needed the 9 mm pistol for protection, according to court documents.

Soto-Parada, Pavon and other co-conspirators allegedly committed the first robbery on Jan. 11 and robbed convenience stores throughout Southern California in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Both men were arrested during a traffic stop. During a search of their vehicle, officers found cash, a box of blue medical face masks, a tracking device, a black replica semi-automatic handgun, and two long-sleeved black hooded sweatshirts, prosecutors said.

A clerk at a store in Gardena that was robbed identified both men as the robbers, according to authorities. The clerk said they were wearing hooded sweatshirts during the heist.

In total, the suspects stole around $13,950 in cash and $7,415 in merchandise. They face up to 20 years in prison.