Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Previously deported illegal immigrant charged in California armed robbery spree: DOJ

Men accused of robbing 8 convenience stores in 5-month period in Southern California

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
'Listen to us': Border mayors reveal what they want to see from next president Video

'Listen to us': Border mayors reveal what they want to see from next president

Mayors in Arizona and Texas said every section of the border has different needs, making it imperative that the next president visit the U.S.-Mexico border.

Two suspects, one of whom is an illegal immigrant who was previously deported, are federally charged with going on an armed robbery spree in Southern California.

Jesus Soto-Parada, 26, and Daniel Pavon, 20, were arrested on June 13 while fleeing from a robbery at a 7-Eleven in the Los Angeles suburb of Gardena, a federal court complaint states. Both men are accused of robbing eight convenience stores over a five-month period, the Justice Department said. 

"These defendants’ alleged violent crime spree has now earned them federal criminal charges carrying major potential prison time," said United States Attorney Martin Estrada. "Criminals should take note that we are partnering with local law enforcement more than ever to send a clear message that violent crime has no place in our community."   

BIDEN DHS REVEALS 50 MIGRANTS STILL AT LARGE AS ISIS-AFFILIATED SMUGGLING NETWORK BRINGS HUNDREDS TO US

An U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer

An El Salvadoran citizen with multiple arrests was arrested in June and implicated in an armed robbery spree throughout Southern California, federal prosecutors said Monday. (ICE)

Soto-Parada was deported to El Salvador during the robbery spree but later returned to the United States and continued to commit more robberies, federal prosecutors said. He lived in Los Angeles. Pavon is a Honduran citizen, but his legal status wasn't clear. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Soto-Parada was arrested in 2016 and 2022 by federal authorities for immigration violations. On March 7, he was arrested and subsequently deported to El Salvador on April 12. On May 7, Pavon was arrested for weapons possession, prosecutors said. 

He told authorities that he needed the 9 mm pistol for protection, according to court documents. 

AUTHORITIES NAB 8 SUSPECTED TERRORISTS WITH TIES TO ISIS IN MULTI-CITY STING OPERATION

7-Eleven store logo

According to authorities, Jesus Soto-Parada, 26, and Daniel Pavon, 20, were arrested on June 13 while fleeing from a robbery at a 7-Eleven in the Los Angeles suburb of Gardena. (Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Soto-Parada, Pavon and other co-conspirators allegedly committed the first robbery on Jan. 11 and robbed convenience stores throughout Southern California in Los Angeles and Orange counties. 

Both men were arrested during a traffic stop. During a search of their vehicle, officers found cash, a box of blue medical face masks, a tracking device, a black replica semi-automatic handgun, and two long-sleeved black hooded sweatshirts, prosecutors said. 

A clerk at a store in Gardena that was robbed identified both men as the robbers, according to authorities. The clerk said they were wearing hooded sweatshirts during the heist.

Warren: Harris will work on citizenship for migrants Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In total, the suspects stole around $13,950 in cash and $7,415 in merchandise. They face up to 20 years in prison. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.